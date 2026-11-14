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Can You Read Your Lab Results? Start With These 10 Numbers
By Dominique Lambright,2 days ago
Your phone buzzes. New test result available. You open your patient portal before your doctor has had a chance to call. Suddenly you’re staring at abbreviations, numbers, reference ranges, and a bright red H or L next to something you don’t recognize. So, naturally, you Google it. Five minutes later, you’re worried about diabetes, kidney disease, liver problems, anemia, and three other conditions you didn’t know existed.