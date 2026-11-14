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What Local Price Lists Say: Wedding and Gala Costs in Indian River County
12 days ago
Planning a wedding or a charity gala in Indian River County? Ask around and you will hear wildly different numbers. So we went looking for prices that are actually posted: government fees, nonprofit ticket prices and venue rates, plus one clearly labeled estimate. Every figure below comes from the source linked beside it, as of November 2026. Prices change, so confirm before you book.