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Driver killed in fiery crash after SUV hits tree in Hanover, deputies say
By WTVR Web Staff,2 days ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed early Saturday after an SUV crashed and caught fire in Hanover County, authorities said. Deputies were called to the 9300 block of Hickory Hill Road around 5:40 a.m. for a crash involving a vehicle. An early investigation shows the SUV was heading west on Hickory Hill Road when it ran off the road and hit a tree, according to the sheriff's office.
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