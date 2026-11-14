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Vero Beach Beach Erosion: What the King Tides Took and What Comes Next
12 days ago
The short version: the late-October king tides, a slow-moving coastal storm and more than 8 inches of rain pushed the ocean into our dunes harder than anything short of a hurricane. County officials reported 15 to 20 feet of dune retreat at some Vero Beach beaches, a boardwalk and two beach accesses closed, and the bill for sand repairs is still being worked out. The next king tides arrive Thanksgiving week.