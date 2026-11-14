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Sunnyvale Revises Policy for Boards, Commissions
By Erika Towne,2 days ago
Sunnyvale is reducing the number of times its board and commissions meet, cutting down regular meetings from once monthly to every other month. The Sunnyvale City Council unanimously adopted its policy amendment for commissions on Oct. 27. The change serves to clarify the advisory relationship commissioners have with the city council. It also seeks to better manage the time spent during commission meetings.
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