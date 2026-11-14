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Costa d'Este: The Estefans' Oceanfront Retreat Is Also One of Vero's Best Days of Eating
12 days ago
Long before it carried a famous name, the oceanfront spot at 3244 Ocean Drive was the Palm Court Hotel, a Vero Beach fixture since 1972. When Gloria and Emilio Estefan bought it, they kept that history in mind. After the storms of 2004 the hotel was rebuilt from the foundation up, and it came back as Costa d'Este Beach Resort and Spa, which the resort calls the Estefans' personal passion project.