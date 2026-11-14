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Building Stronger Families Through Community Connections
By Ventura Breeze,2 days ago
“Every child deserves at least one safe person, and every family deserves a community of care.”. For the Partnership for Safe Families & Communities, Ventura County’s designated Child Abuse Prevention Council, the answer begins with a simple belief: preventing child abuse is a public health responsibility, not a private family matter. It takes neighbors, families, professionals, and community organizations working together to create the relationships and support systems that help children thrive.