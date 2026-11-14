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Lions Announce Roster Move Involving Veteran Linebacker Right Before Week 10
By Owen Crisafulli,2 days ago
The Detroit Lions have traveled to Germany for their Week 10 action, as they will square off against the New England Patriots on Sunday morning. The Lions have been playing good football as of late, but they will have to put together another strong outing against a tough Patriots team if they intend to keep pace with the rest of the NFC North division.