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Around Town: Progress on Quarry, salary raises
By Gennady Sheyner,2 days ago
A QUARRY QUERY … Major transportation projects tend to spark ferocious debates in Palo Alto, as evidenced by the city’s recent efforts to plan for a bike tunnel on El Dorado Avenue, to select alternatives for grade separation and to implement traffic circles on local bikeways. But there is one project that is proceeding without a hitch, despite significant complexities: a new roadway for buses on Quarry Road that would link Palo Alto’s downtown transit center with El Camino Real, obviating the need for buses to use a circuitous route involving University Circle. City staff estimate that the change would allow buses to shave between three and five minutes per trip while reducing congestion on University Avenue. “The dedicated transit way reduces the number of signals for existing buses from three to one and over half of daily movements in and out of the transit center can be shifted to the transit way, which is nearly 700 buses,” Sylvia Star-Lack, the city’s transportation planning manager, said at a public hearing on the project on Nov. 9. Residents seem to really like the idea of the Quarry Road extension, as evidenced by the fact that 74% of local voters supported a measure in 2024 to “undedicate” parkland in El Camino Park to enable the new route. Stanford University is working with Palo Alto on building the new road, which is part of a broader multi-agency effort to spruce up the transit center. This week, the project received another boost when the City Council unanimously backed a design alternative that calls for at-grade bike lanes at the Quarry and El Camino intersections. They selected this option over an alternative that would raise the bike lanes, which would create more space for cyclists and pedestrians but may require additional property acquisitions. “Footprint to me is the big thing. If we don’t have to expand the footprint, that makes sense,” Councilmember Keith Reckdahl said. Council members had some suggestions for improving bike access in the area between the transit center and El Camino, but were generally pleased with how the project is unfolding. “I’m very impressed with the obvious team effort that has gone into this. … Amazing progress on a really crucially important project that we’ve been working on for a couple of years,” Councilmember Ed Lauing said during the discussion.
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