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Are Michigan Fans Rooting For a Loss To Make More Likely a Whitt Firing?
By GoBlue96,2 days ago
As this game approached, for the first time in my 3+ years of avidly rooting for Michigan football (having literally watched every single game since 1994), I find myself not even remotely looking forward to a game. There have been bad seasons over this time - Richrod's entire tenure, Hoke after year 2, Harbaugh 2000 come to mind - but there was always the hope that a win could help start a turn around that would lead to better times.