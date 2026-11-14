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Chelsea Green Claims Women In WWE Love Wearing One Piece Outfits For Saudi Arabia Shows
By Justin Holmes,2 days ago
Last weekend Crown Jewel aired live from Saudi Arabia and Chelsea Green faced off against Liv Morgan in a Crown Jewel Championship match. Ultimately Chelsea picked up the win over Liv Morgan, but he luck quickly changed as after the match Tiffany Stratton cashed in Money in the Bank on Chelsea Green to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.
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