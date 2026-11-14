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Men’s Basketball: Mullins, Landrew and County deliver for Huskies in Khamenia’s absence
By James Badeau,13 days ago
HARTFORD — Itching to be in the center of the UConn huddle, sophomore forward Nik Khamenia spent every timeout rolling back and forth from the bench on his scooter with a walking boot on his injured foot. Having injured his left foot in the win against Wagner on Nov. 9, Khamenia is set to undergo surgery and will be reevaluated in six to eight weeks.