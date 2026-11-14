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STATE POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING DUII CRASH
2 days ago
Troopers with Oregon State Police jailed a man following a DUII crash early Friday morning. An OSP report said at 2:55 a.m. the agency responded to the wreck on the on ramp to Interstate 5 southbound at the Milepost 120 interchange. The driver of a sedan had driven into a pole at the entrance to the ramp. The driver was not injured. The vehicle had heavy front end damage and was towed from the scene. The operator was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. He was taken into custody and transported to corrections. The man was cited for having an open container. He was released later in the day.