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Hialeah considers salary cuts and hiring freeze after Amendment 3 approval
By Chris F. Weber,2 days ago
On a weeknight when the council chamber still carried the smell of coffee and floor wax, the spreadsheet did most of the talking. Hialeah, a city of modest houses, crowded commercial strips, and people who start work before sunrise, is weighing how to keep basic services intact if property tax revenue shrinks. After voters approved Hialeah Amendment 3, city leaders have put potential salary cuts of 10 to 20 percent, a hiring freeze, and the elimination of some positions on the table. The debate is not a distant policy seminar. It is a payroll question, a staffing question, and a test of what residents can still expect from a government that already runs lean.
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