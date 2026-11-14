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Houston weekend forecast brings cooler temperatures and Sunday rain chance
By Chris F. Weber,2 days ago
By late week the Houston sky usually tells you more than the calendar does. Heat still sits on the concrete, but the light goes flat and the breeze loses its bite. That shift is the story of Houston weekend weather this time around: clouds thicken on Saturday, temperatures ease off the recent peak, and Sunday holds the better chance of scattered showers across Southeast Texas.