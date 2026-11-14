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Feds move to dismiss case over 20,000 California ballots after Supreme Court denied appeal
By Natasha Weber,13 days ago
On a quiet Friday in Washington, lawyers for the Justice Department asked a federal judge to close a fight that had already run out of road. The California ballots case, built around roughly 20,000 Los Angeles County ballots, ended not with a dramatic trial but with a voluntary dismissal after appellate courts and the Supreme Court declined to revive the challenge. For voters who have spent years hearing that every envelope might decide the republic, the paperwork is less cinematic than the rhetoric. It is still the kind of ending that tells you how election disputes actually die.
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