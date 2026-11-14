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BizGrow Central Opens Doors for Business Owners in Downtown Boston
12 days ago
Entrepreneurship and innovation thrive here in Boston, but amid all the success remain long-standing inequities that frequently hold back small business owners who come from underserved communities. Lawyers for Civil Rights has rolled out BizGrow Central, a new brick and mortar hub located in the heart of downtown Boston. The team there is offering a wealth of resources and services to small business owners, from free legal assistance to business technical support. Priya Lane, the Director of BizGrow Central at Lawyers for Civil Rights, joins Nichole this week to talk about the importance of building wealth in communities of color, how their efforts are working to bridge that gap, and the resources available at the new Tremont Street location.