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FAA blames Friday's ground stop on 'equipment issue' during telecoms network upgrade
By Ava Berger,13 days ago
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said initial investigations pointed to an issue with contractor L3Harris updating old tech at a remote location. WASHINGTON— Friday's nationwide ground stop started when a contractor updated old Federal Aviation Administration telecommunication lines, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday. Old tech blamed for the ground...