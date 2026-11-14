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Nic Nemeth Recalls Having His Match Times Cut on WWE PPVs, Making His Case to Vince McMahon
By Jeffrey Harris,2 days ago
During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth discussed the reduced number of matches on WWE premium live events. Nemeth then shared details of difficulties during his WWE career, when he would have his match times on a pay-per-view cut down, or a match almost got completely removed from a card. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):