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Josh Giddey turns in triple-double Friday night
2 days ago
Josh Giddey put up 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-5 FT), 14 assists, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in Friday's 125-117 OT win against the Hawks. Giddey registered his first triple-double of the season Friday night, and he has now dished out double-digit assists three times over his last five games. During that span, the 24-year-old guard has averaged 13.2 points, 10.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 47.2% from the floor.