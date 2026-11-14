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The Primer: Week 10 Edition (2026 Fantasy Football)
By Derek Brown,13 days ago
BUF -8.5, O/U 50.5. These are no-brainer MUST starts. Here are players that should be in starting consideration for most fantasy teams. Last week, DJ Moore wasn’t a full-time player for Buffalo. He had a 66.7% route share, a 16.1% target share with 25 receiving yards (1.04 YPRR), and a 22.7% first-read share. The shoulder injury continues to linger despite being on the field now. In his four “full” games this season, Moore has had a 24.2% target share with 2.71 YPRR, four red zone targets, seven deep targets, and a 25% first-read share. He is Buffalo’s unquestioned WR1. He had a horrible matchup last week, but he could bounce back this week against the Jets’ softer secondary. Over their last five games, New York has ranked 15th in yards per target while allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per opportunity to perimeter wide receivers.