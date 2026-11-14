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Cameron Boozer records double-double in Friday's win
13 days ago
Cameron Boozer finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block in Friday's 142-111 win over the Pelicans. Boozer has now delivered back-to-back double-doubles and has been solid over three games this week. In that span, the third-overall pick in this year's draft has averaged 15.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. The rookie already has excellent fantasy value with his all-around game.