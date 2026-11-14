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Jalen Smith delivers double-double in Friday's win
13 days ago
Jalen Smith finished with 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in Friday's 125-117 overtime win against the Hawks. Smith recorded his third double-double of the season Friday night and has been quite productive while seeing at least 30 minutes of action over the last three games. In that span, the 26-year-old forward has averaged 18.3 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 60.0% from the field.