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Jared McCain solid Friday against Clippers
2 days ago
Jared McCain scored 23 points (8-17 FG, 7-11 3PT) while also dishing out two assists and grabbing four rebounds in a Thunder' 113-112 loss to the Clippers Friday night. McCain continues a steady stretch on both ends of the floor, finishing with three or more rebounds and 10 or more points in each of his last five games. The guard has filled in admirably as another stable option as part of an injury-riddled Oklahoma City lineup to this point, averaging 13.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game to go along with a 21.9% usage rate so far this season.