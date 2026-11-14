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More Young People Are Turning To Flight School in Georgia to Become Pilots
By Producer Eric Dye,13 days ago
With inflation, rising housing costs, and even the cost of travel, it’s no surprise that young people deciding on a career path are turning to aviation. With an average salary of $210,020 for airline pilots, combined with the ability to complete flight school faster than completing a Bachelor’s Degree, young people are able to live comfortably while getting to travel on the job.
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