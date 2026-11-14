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A Strange Liquid Is Helping Scientists Overcome a Major Barrier in Nanotechnology
By Tokyo University of Science,2 days ago
By filling the tiny pores of fragile materials with an unusual liquid, scientists have found a way to create intricate patterns without destroying their structures. Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) contain networks of tiny pores that can trap gases, capture pollutants, and support chemical reactions. These properties make them attractive for advanced sensors and electronic devices, but their fragile structures are easily damaged by the processes used to manufacture such devices. Researchers in Japan have now developed a way to carve precise patterns into these materials at room temperature without causing the extensive structural damage normally associated with the process.
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