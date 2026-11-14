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Yankees Birthday of the Day: Xavier Nady
By Yankees Editorials & Reactions,2 days ago
On March 23, 2009, Joe Girardi made what seemed at the time to be a fateful decision. The Yankees skipper called Nick Swisher into his office to let him know he’d lost out on the starting right field job. Despite turning some heads in camp, Swisher was still on the heels of a disastrous season in Chicago and battling a well-regarded incumbent for the job. The normally ebullient Swisher was crestfallen, retreating to a half-hearted platitude. “I guess we’re just going to see how it plays out,” he said to the press after that day’s game.