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7 Better Financial Habits Your Credit Card Statement Can Teach You
By Producer Eric Dye,13 days ago
Oftentimes, a credit card statement is often treated as something to glance at, pay, and forget. However, it is more than just a summary of what you owe at the end of the month. A typical statement begins by showing your billing cycle and lists each transaction you made during that period. Key details, such as your total balance and any interest or fees charged, are also clearly highlighted to help you manage your finances effectively.