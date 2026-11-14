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Dr Bleiberg on Shared Decision-Making in EGFR-Mutated NSCLC
2 days ago
Benjamin Bleiberg, MD, explains how toxicity guides first-line care in EGFR-mutant NSCLC and previews ADCs in small cell lung cancer. "Discussing with patients how they may feel, or even how they may look to other individuals and their caregivers, can be really helpful when determining which route is the right choice for the right patient… In SCLC, [ADCs] have the potential to really redefine how we manage the second-line setting for our patients with a disease for which there was previously few options."