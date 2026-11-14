undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UCHealth Notifies 129,000 People of Potential Data Exposure
By Tessa Bryant,13 days ago
University of Colorado Hospital — Prominent UCHealth Medical Center. UCHealth is mailing letters to roughly 129,000 people after discovering that an unauthorized third party broke into two employee accounts in its Microsoft cloud system over the summer, potentially exposing names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, health information and billing details. The Aurora, Colorado-based health system says its electronic health record was never touched, but it is still urging affected individuals to watch their credit and financial accounts closely.