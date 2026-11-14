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Capital Audiofest 2026: OMA and Fleetwood Sound Lux Remind Everyone That Music Is Not a Laboratory Experiment
By Ian White,2 days ago
Somewhere between the sixth room playing carefully selected female vocals and the third demonstration of a $100,000 system that sounded technically impeccable but emotionally constipated, I started wondering whether anyone at Capital Audiofest 2026 remembered that music is supposed to be interesting. Fortunately, Jonathan Weiss and the team at Oswalds...