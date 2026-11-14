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5 websites I scrape with Home Assistant (and what I do with the data)
By Adam Davidson,2 days ago
The internet is full of a lot of garbage, but there’s also some incredibly useful information out there. Home Assistant has a native integration that can scrape information from some websites and extract specific values. I scrape data from several different sites, and once I've got the data into Home Assistant, there’s a lot I can do with it.
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