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Capital Audiofest 2026: Grandinote’s Mach 8 Evoluzione Speakers Impressed Me but the Playlist Didn’t
By Ian White,2 days ago
The $128,000 Grandinote Mach 8 Evoluzione loudspeakers are enormous. Almost 6 feet 3 inches tall, built from machined aluminum and carbon fiber, and equipped with enough drivers to make a conventional two-way loudspeaker feel slightly inadequate. Putting them in an average-sized hotel room at Capital Audiofest 2026 seemed like a questionable decision, although I suspect anyone spending close to $180,000 on this system has a larger listening space at home.