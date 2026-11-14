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Stanley Home Museum Celebrates Magic Of Christmas Movies At Annual Yuletide Open House
2 days ago
The Stanley Home Museum and Education Center invites the community to step into the magic of Christmas movies at its annual Yuletide Open House on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This beloved holiday tradition is free and open to the public, offering a festive opportunity for families, friends, and visitors of all ages to experience the historic home of F.O. and Flora Stanley dressed in its holiday finest.