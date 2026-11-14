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College Basketball Preview, Picks, and Best Bets for November 14
By Matthew Dewoskin,13 days ago
The college hoops season doesn’t stop for anything once it starts rolling. That includes the juggernaut that is college football. We get a college basketball slate of over 60 games and you know we have to bet these. We’ve found a few games that you’ll want to have alongside your college football plays for November 14th. Let’s dig into today’s college basketball picks.