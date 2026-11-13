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The nationwide ground stop issued by the FAA has been lifted: How to check your flight status before heading to Seattle-Tacoma Airport
By Kelly Dougher,10 days ago
Travelers flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport faced temporary departure suspensions after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop affecting flights across the United States today. The FAA said all flights were grounded until further notice “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” The agency...