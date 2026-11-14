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Montgomery man sentenced to life in prison for assaulting a woman in Blount Cultural Park
By WSFA 12 News Staff,2 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man will spend the rest of his life in prison for attacking and raping a woman who was walking through Blount Cultural Park. Corrace Calloway pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree rape, first-degree theft property, third-degree escape, obstruction of justice involving false identification, and possession of firearm by a prohibited person, according to District Attorney Azzie Oliver.
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