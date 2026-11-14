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Seattle’s Pastry Project included in Eater’s best new bakeries of 2026, along with just four other bakeries in the U.S.
By Kelly Dougher,2 days ago
A new Seattle bakery was just recognized as one of the best in the country. The Pastry Project in Pioneer Square (known and celebrated for its summer soft serve window for several years now) just opened a bakery window last fall. Their bakery offerings have already become a local favorite, and now the 2026 Eater Awards have included The Pastry Project in an all-new award category: Best New Bakeries.