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Northwestern Quarterback Aidan Chiles Out, Ohio State Offensive Lineman Luke Montgomery Out, Phillip Daniels Game-Time Decision
By Caroline Rice,2 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State and Northwestern will both be without several players when the Buckeyes and Wildcats meet Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Northwestern starting quarterback Aidan Chiles is listed as out for the second consecutive game, while Ohio State will be without quarterback Julian Sayin for a third straight contest.