undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NFL Week 10 spread betting picks: Steelers vs. Bengals, Chiefs vs. Falcons part of best bets
By Chinmay Vaidya,2 days ago
The Washington Commanders kicked off Week 10 with an upset win over the New York Giants. Sunday presents even more intriguing matchups for Week 10, and we'll take a deep dive into the best spread picks you can make at the top sports betting apps for Week 10, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to wager on NFL Week 10 games and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass: