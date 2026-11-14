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The Goldrich Cultural Center Announces $20 Million Dollar Endowment Gift
By Beverly Hills Courier,2 days ago
The Goldrich Cultural Center, home to Holocaust Museum LA, has received the largest gift in its 65-year-history, a $20 million endowment from Andrea Goldrich Cayton and Melinda Goldrich. The announcement was made on Nov. 10 at the annual gala at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The gift was made in honor of their father, Holocaust Museum LA founder and Holocaust survivor Jona Goldrich. It includes an immediate $10 million donation and a $10 million challenge match of every pledge over $25,000 up to $10 million until the end of 2027.