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Behind the Steel Curtain
13 days ago
Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season. Taking a look at Carlos Hernandez #8 WR from Wake Forest today. The guy is simply a baller. Big time YAC guy. Has inside outside capabilities. Solid hands and a decent route runner. Standing at 6' ft and weighing 190lbs. Has some twitch and tackle breaking ability. Some of his production has come from broken coverage. I'd take a shot in the 5th round as a complimentary piece.