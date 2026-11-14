undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CheeseTime Italian Fusion: Pasta, Music & Italian Favorites
By Esther Osher,2 days ago
We recently stopped by CheeseTime Italian Fusion on West Sahara for lunch, looking forward to trying a few dishes from their Italian-inspired menu. CheeseTime offers a casual dining experience with a family-style atmosphere, a full bar, and a menu that combines traditional Italian favorites with a few creative variations. It’s the kind of restaurant where you can enjoy a leisurely meal without anything feeling too formal.