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Pa. Sheriff’s Two-Year Fight Over GPS in County Cars Ends Without a Ruling, and Both Sides Call It a Win
2 days ago
A Westmoreland County, Pa., judge dismissed Sheriff James Albert's GPS tracking lawsuit against the county on Nov. 2 and ruled it moot, so no court has decided whether county commissioners can put telematics in the cars of an independently elected sheriff, TribLIVE reported. Common Pleas Judge Harry Smail Jr. had been set to hear the case in a nonjury trial. Instead, he extended his earlier order barring GPS tracking of the sheriff's vehicles while the sheriff and commissioners keep talking. The money at stake is small. The fight is over who gets to see where deputies drive.
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