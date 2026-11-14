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FBI: Pecos Woman Pleads Guilty To IRS Fraud Scheme
By Carol A. Clark,2 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE – A Pecos woman pleaded guilty to impersonating an IRS agent in order to defraud a victim out of more than $150,000. In her plea agreement, Sandra Vega, 48, admitted that between 2018 and March 2026, she posed as an Internal Revenue Agent in order to defraud John Doe by convincing him that he would receive a large sum of money from the IRS if he first paid a variety of fees and deposits totaling at least $150,000.