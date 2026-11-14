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NeeDohs Are Selling Out Across Northern Virginia Ahead of the Holidays
By stephanie,11 days ago
They’re brightly colored, irresistibly squeezy, + increasingly hard to find. NeeDoh sensory toys have become one of the latest social media-fueled crazes, with Northern Virginia stores selling through shipments in hours and shoppers hunting for specific colors, shapes, + limited-edition releases. At some local toy stores, the demand has gotten so intense that purchase limits have been put in place, customers are lining up before stores open, + new shipments often disappear from shelves as soon as shoppers arrive. Read on for more about the NeeDoh craze + where to look for NeeDohs in Northern Virginia.