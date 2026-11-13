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Peak Energy Closes $108M Series B
By Editorial Calendar,10 days ago
November 13, 2026 | Last month Peak Energy announced the closing of its oversubscribed Series B financing round led by General Motors Ventures with participation from Maverick Silicon, Infinite Capital, Eclipse, Xora Innovation, and LG Technology Ventures. The new $108 million in financing positions Peak to scale domestic manufacturing, fulfill over $1 billion in existing customer orders, and launch its product to the data center market where access to power has become the primary constraint on growth.