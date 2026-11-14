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3D Printing News Briefs, November 14, 2026: Chuck Hull, Tungsten Carbide, Movie Costume, & More
By Sarah Saunders,13 days ago
In this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we are of course starting off with some Formnext news ahead of the big event this coming week. Then we’ll move on to the National Academy of Medicine and commercializing 3D printed tungsten carbide. We’ll end with a new desktop system and a 3D printed costume for a new movie.