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Hornet Men Take Down Duluth 78-69 in Season Opener
By Courtesy of ESU Athletics,2 days ago
The Emporia State men came away with a 78-69 win over (RV) Minnesota Duluth in the Hillyard Tipoff Classic from the MWSU Fieldhouse on Friday night. Both offenses started slow over the first eight minutes, as both sides made just four field goals in the early going. Despite the slow start, the lead changed hands on four occasions with the Bulldogs leading 10-9 at the 12:08 mark. Over the next six minutes, the Hornets outscored UMD 18-10 which included eight points by Jack Weigus and six from Chris Harris to build a 27-20 lead.