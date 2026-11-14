undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
LSU’s Louisiana Rural Education Summit brings together education leaders to discuss needs for rural schools
By Kallie Romero,2 days ago
Education leaders gathered Friday to discuss funding shortfalls, workforce development and other needs affecting schools in rural Louisiana at the inaugural Louisiana Rural Education Summit hosted by LSU’s College of Human Sciences and Education. Attendees participated in panels, breakout sessions and network opportunities to learn more about why rural...